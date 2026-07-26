Giant 50-kg catfish stuns the internet (video)

A video capturing several people pulling a giant catfish out of the water to the shore has sparked widespread discussion on social networks. Those who posted the video claim that the fish weighs approximately 50 kilograms.

As seen in the footage, due to the massive fish's weight, 5–6 people had to work together to get it out of the water. After a few minutes of effort, they managed to pull the fish ashore.

In a short period, the video garnered thousands of views and became a subject of lively debate among social media users. While some were amazed by the giant size of the fish, others expressed interest in where it was caught.