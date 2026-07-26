SpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape Canaveral

·41·Technology
SpaceX Completes Construction of World's Tallest Mechazilla Tower at Cape Canaveral

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has taken another major step towards conquering space. At launch complex LC-37A in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the main construction phase of Mechazilla—a colossal launch tower designed for the largest Starship rocket in human history—has been completed. This structure is expected to revolutionize the space industry not only with its size, but also with its rocket-catching technology. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, builders successfully installed the ninth and final module of the structure, concluding the vertical assembly of the tower. Julia Bergeron, who captured this process, confirmed that the tower has reached its design height. Now, this metal structure has become one of the most prominent objects of the space center.

Structure Built Using the World's Most Powerful Crane

Standard equipment was not enough to build the Mechazilla tower. According to ixbt.com, the project utilized the Liebherr LR 13000 crawler crane manufactured in Germany, which is considered the most powerful in the world. This machinery has a lifting capacity of up to 3000 tons, allowing for the precise placement of the tower's heavy modules.

Construction was carried out at a very fast pace and in a short timeframe. Although the main parts of the tower have been assembled, SpaceX still faces complex technical tasks. Specialists now need to install special mechanical arms (chopsticks) and rocket servicing systems on the tower. These equipment pieces will play a crucial role in the launch and recovery of the Starship system.

The Future of the Starship System and New Tests

Elon Musk noted that during the next flight, SpaceX will attempt to catch the upper stage of the Starship system—Ship—mid-air using the mechanical arms on this very Mechazilla tower. This method will drastically increase the reusability efficiency of rockets and shorten the turnaround time between flights.

The success of the Starship project is important not only for SpaceX, but for global space exploration as a whole. This rocket is planned to be the primary transport vehicle for future lunar exploration and human transport to Mars. The completion of the tower brings the LC-37A complex at Cape Canaveral closer to full operational capacity.

Currently, SpaceX is analyzing the results of its 13th test flight and preparing to put the new tower's capabilities to the test. This news is also of interest to technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as projects like Starlink and Starship have the potential to completely transform global internet and space logistics.

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