Victims of Iran School Strike Laid to Rest

Children killed in a US and Israeli strike in the Iranian city of Minab have been laid to rest. Nearly five months after the tragedy, the bodies of 34 children, identified through DNA testing, were buried.

According to official data, specialists managed to identify 68 body parts belonging to the children. Nevertheless, the body of 7-year-old Makan Nasiri has not yet been found. It is reported that because the missile hit his location directly, it was impossible to find any remains of the child.

Therefore, a symbolic empty grave has been prepared for Makan Nasiri. His blood-stained sweater and a single sneaker are kept in a local mosque as a memorial dedicated to the victims of the tragedy.

According to Iranian officials, 168 people were killed in a strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab on February 28, 2026. The majority of the victims were schoolgirls aged 7–12 and several teachers. The incident is noted as one of the worst tragedies involving children in the country's history.