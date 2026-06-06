Firefighter Who Saved 8 People Faces Lawsuit

·10.8K·World
Firefighter Who Saved 8 People Faces Lawsuit

An unusual incident in the United States has sparked widespread public debate.

Reportedly, a firefighter involved in rescuing eight passengers trapped on a stalled amusement ride due to a malfunction has faced unexpected charges. He safely evacuated the passengers to a secure location.

However, one of the rescued women filed a lawsuit accusing him of "inappropriate physical contact." This claim has been widely discussed on social media and sharply criticized by many.

Users in the comments are supporting the rescuer, stating, "He saved lives," and "There was no other way in such a situation." Some have expressed concern that such lawsuits may cause emergency responders to hesitate in providing assistance in the future.

Legal proceedings regarding this incident are ongoing. The case has once again raised important questions about the legal protection of rescuers and their actions during emergencies.

USA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek Citizen Killed in New Delhi FireUzbek Citizen Killed in New Delhi FireToday, 08:00Ebola Situation in Congo WorsensEbola Situation in Congo WorsensToday, 07:53Vladimir Putin Held a Mysterious Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in the Kremlin...Vladimir Putin Held a Mysterious Meeting with Gerhard Schröder in the Kremlin...Today, 07:38Tensions Escalate in the Middle East: Iran Strikes US BasesTensions Escalate in the Middle East: Iran Strikes US BasesToday, 07:14US Court Rules Trump's Immigration Restrictions IllegalUS Court Rules Trump's Immigration Restrictions IllegalToday, 07:10Former Wife of Dubai Prince ArrestedFormer Wife of Dubai Prince ArrestedToday, 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement