Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in China

·342·World
Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in China

An unusual and somewhat alarming incident occurred in China. According to reports, the event took place at one of the tourist attractions in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During the event, a humanoid robot named Unitree G1, wearing a clown wig, was demonstrating martial arts moves in front of spectators. Suddenly, it unexpectedly kicked one of the children standing nearby.

The incident was captured on security cameras and quickly went viral on social media. Preliminary reports indicate that the child did not suffer serious injuries and is in good condition.

According to Shanghai Daily, experts have commented on the incident. The author of the TechniaHQ blog, which covers robotics, emphasized that the primary cause was likely human error in controlling the robot, rather than the robot itself.

{{TEXT_4}}

ChinaXinjiang Uygur Autonomous RegionUnitree G1Shanghai DailyTechniaHQ
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Father and Daughter Graduate from Medical School Together in EnglandFather and Daughter Graduate from Medical School Together in EnglandToday, 13:23The World's Deepest Pool: An Entire City Hidden UnderwaterThe World's Deepest Pool: An Entire City Hidden UnderwaterToday, 12:52Six Arrested Following 'Cockroach Party' ProtestSix Arrested Following 'Cockroach Party' ProtestToday, 12:09Women Without Hijabs May Be Imprisoned — TalibanWomen Without Hijabs May Be Imprisoned — TalibanToday, 11:40Uzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in IndiaUzbek Citizen Dies in Hotel Fire in IndiaToday, 08:28Ebola Cases Rise to 488Ebola Cases Rise to 488Today, 08:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant