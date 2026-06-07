Humanoid Robot Kicks Child in China

An unusual and somewhat alarming incident occurred in China. According to reports, the event took place at one of the tourist attractions in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During the event, a humanoid robot named Unitree G1, wearing a clown wig, was demonstrating martial arts moves in front of spectators. Suddenly, it unexpectedly kicked one of the children standing nearby.

The incident was captured on security cameras and quickly went viral on social media. Preliminary reports indicate that the child did not suffer serious injuries and is in good condition.

According to Shanghai Daily, experts have commented on the incident. The author of the TechniaHQ blog, which covers robotics, emphasized that the primary cause was likely human error in controlling the robot, rather than the robot itself.

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