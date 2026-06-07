Father and Daughter Graduate from Medical School Together in England

·75·World
Father and Daughter Graduate from Medical School Together in England

Simon Reynolds and his daughter Emily Franklin, residents of Taunton, England, successfully completed their higher education in medicine simultaneously. They graduated together from the Somerset Centre for Multi-Professional Education, attracting widespread attention. This was reported by Lifehacker.

Currently, Simon Reynolds and Emily Franklin are working in various fields of medical services at the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.

According to 31-year-old Emily Franklin, studying alongside her father was an unforgettable and unique experience. She emphasized that studying together allowed them to better understand each other and maintain a balance between classes, work, and personal life.

"Our relationship with my father has always been good. But having someone by your side who understands how difficult it is to juggle work, family, and education at the same time gives you special strength," says Emily Franklin.

Simon Reynolds admitted that returning to student life after a long break was not easy. Although he has been working in the healthcare system for nearly 20 years, he said he was initially anxious about starting his studies.

According to him, he considered dropping out several times. However, thanks to the support of his daughter and classmates, he decided to continue his education.

"I thought about quitting my studies several times. But Emily and my group mates kept encouraging me. Having my daughter by my side was a great help. Raising two children while Emily achieved her results is truly admirable," said Simon Reynolds.

Emily Franklin expressed her satisfaction that her father overcame all difficulties and anxieties, emphasizing that this event shows it is never too late to start acquiring new knowledge and skills.

According to Jez Igle, head of the psychiatric care department, the mutual support between the father and daughter during their studies served as an inspiring and positive example for the entire team.

Simon ReynoldsEmily FranklinTauntonSomerset Multidisciplinary UniversityLifehacker
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Aziza Shukhratova
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