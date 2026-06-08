Trump Urges Israel and Iran to Reach an Immediate Truce

·32·World
Trump Urges Israel and Iran to Reach an Immediate Truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump as the conflict with Iran escalated again. This was reported by Israel's Channel 12.

According to the source, the Israeli military is awaiting instructions from the political leadership on next steps.

Donald Trump emphasized that Israel and Iran must immediately conclude a truce. He stated that certain "ignorance or foolishness" is hindering this.

The Iranian military command announced that it is halting strikes against Israel. However, it warned that even harsher strikes would be delivered if Israel attacks Lebanon again.

Donald TrumpIsraelIranBenjamin NetanyahuUSA
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