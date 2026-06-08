Iran Warns Israel of 'Severe Strike'

Iran's "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Command announced that operations against Israel were halted after a "painful response."

The statement said that if Israel resumes military actions, especially continuing attacks on Southern Lebanon, Tehran will respond with a much harsher and destructive counterstrike.

The Iranian side emphasizes that any attack on Lebanon will serve as grounds for missile strikes on Israeli territory.

Thus, the further development of the situation depends on the decision of the Israeli leadership.