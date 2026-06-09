Uzbekistan National Team Underwent Unexpected Security Check

·8·World
Uzbekistan National Team Underwent Unexpected Security Check

On the eve of the global World Cup, which has drawn the world's attention, the Uzbekistan national team took the field in New York, USA, for an extremely intense and meaningful friendly match against one of Europe's strongest and most popular teams—the Netherlands. Under fierce competition on the pitch, Ronald Koeman's experienced players successfully converted two penalties and secured a 2:1 victory. Our skilled forward Igor Sergeyev, who accurately targeted the opponent's goal, scored the only and beautiful goal for the 'White Wolves' in this match.

However, this sports celebration was not limited to intense football events. Before the start of this historic clash, the delegation and players of the Uzbekistan national team, who had arrived at the stadium in New York, were unexpectedly subjected to a very strict and thorough special inspection by US security service officers. Such actions by local law enforcement caused brief confusion and debate around the stadium.

It is worth noting that representatives of our national team encountered such a unique and unexpected situation for the first time in their football history during foreign trips. The high and strict level of security measures across the ocean was clearly demonstrated by this incident. This situation was not applied only to our representatives; earlier, members of the famous Senegal national team had also undergone similarly strict and serious checks on US soil.

Despite the defeat, our compatriots tested their strength and capabilities at a high level before the upcoming major tournament. Always follow the latest preparation processes of our national team on US fields, the official diaries of the World Cup, and the most sensational exclusive news in the football world with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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