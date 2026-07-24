Mobile internet shut down in India's capital due to mass protests

·74·Technology
Mobile internet shut down in India's capital due to mass protests

The Indian government has instructed telecommunications companies to suspend mobile internet services in central districts of the capital, Delhi. This drastic measure was taken against the backdrop of ongoing large-scale protests by youth. According to Reuters, protesters are demanding the resignation of the country's education minister. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Representatives of the government and the Ministry of Telecommunications have so far refrained from commenting on this decision. Leading Indian providers — Jio, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, as well as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea — have also left journalists' inquiries regarding the situation unanswered.

It is reported that on Thursday evening, July 23, mobile data networks completely disappeared in many areas of central Delhi. This situation caused serious problems not only for protesters but also for ordinary residents and entrepreneurs. In particular, shop and restaurant owners are complaining about being unable to accept online payments.

Reasons for protests and the crisis in the education system

The main cause of the demonstrations is linked to a major scandal that occurred in May. At that time, it was revealed that entrance exam materials for higher education institutions had been leaked prematurely. This leak affected the fate of approximately 2 million students and triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Students and activists have been camping in central Delhi since last month, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They believe the ministry is directly responsible for corruption in the system and the failure to ensure data security. Due to the escalating situation, authorities decided to restrict digital communications to prevent unrest.

The practice of shutting down the internet during mass events or protests is frequently observed in India. The government usually justifies this by citing the need to prevent the spread of disinformation and maintain public order. However, human rights defenders argue that such measures violate freedom of speech and the right to access information.

There is currently no clear information on when communication will be restored in the capital's center. Protesters state that they will not leave the area until their demands are met. This event has once again brought the issues of education reform and transparency in governance in India to the forefront.

IndiaDelhiInternetProtestsEducation
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