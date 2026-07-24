Is Rafael Leao heading to Turkey: Fenerbahce bids 60 million euros for the AC Milan star

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Is Rafael Leao heading to Turkey: Fenerbahce bids 60 million euros for the AC Milan star

AC Milan and Portugal national team forward Rafael Leao could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig. According to recent reports, Istanbul's Fenerbahce has entered the race for the player and is prepared to take decisive steps regarding the transfer. This deal is expected to become one of the most sensational moves in the European football market, not just in Turkey. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Corriere dello Sport, the AC Milan management is willing to sell their star for a sum around 50-60 million euros. The club aims to use these funds to strengthen the squad, specifically to restore financial balance following the transfers of new players like Mario Gila and Goncalo Ramos. Currently, representatives from Fenerbahce have arrived in Milan to meet with the player's agents.

High salary and competition

Fenerbahce is offering Rafael Leao a salary of 10 million euros per year plus additional bonuses. This is considered one of the record-breaking figures for the Turkish championship. Notably, another Istanbul giant, Galatasaray, is also competing for the player. However, Fenerbahce is currently well ahead of its rival in terms of the offer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Leao spending part of his vacation in Turkey sparked various rumors. The player himself has stated that he is ready for new challenges and would not play for any other club in Italy besides AC Milan. If no offers arrive from English Premier League or Spanish La Liga giants, the Turkish option could become his primary destination.

For now, Rafael Leao is in no rush to make a final decision. He is expected to join the club's pre-season tour in Australia. Additionally, the player is scheduled to participate in commercial events in Brazil. AC Milan is awaiting an official offer and intends to clarify the matter before the transfer window closes.

As a reminder, Rafael Leao also took the field and managed to score against the Uzbekistan national team in the last World Cup. Although his efficiency on the international and club stage has attracted the attention of many teams, for now, only Turkish clubs are coming forward with concrete and financially attractive offers.

AC MilanRafael LeaoFenerbahceTransfersFootball
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