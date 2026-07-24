Actress Muborak Abdullayeva has bought a new apartment! (video)

·250·Culture
Actress Muborak Abdullayeva has bought a new apartment! (video)

Muborak Abdullayeva announced on social media that she has purchased a new apartment. The blogger wrote that she considers this news a day when one of her life's dreams has come true.

In her post, she reflected on the life path of a girl, starting from her father's house, her life after marriage, and the days spent with her children after becoming a mother.

"God's plans for us are always beautiful. A girl lives in her father's house when she is born, in her husband's house after she gets married, and years later, when she becomes a mother, she lives in her children's house. Today, I said 'Alhamdulillah'. Until this day, I believed in little Muborak. I only asked from God and trusted Him," she wrote.

After the post was published, Muborak Abdullayeva's loved ones and followers rushed to congratulate her. Many comments were left wishing blessings for the new home, and peace and happiness for her family.

Muborak Abdullayeva
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