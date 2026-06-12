Ariana Grande demands White House stop using her music

American singer and actress Ariana Grande has demanded that the White House stop using her songs in videos related to immigration policy.

According to reports, a video posted on the White House's TikTok page shows federal agents arresting people. The clip features Ariana Grande's song "Be" as background music.

The singer reacted sharply to this, requesting that her music not be used in content of this nature.

Ariana Grande's team is currently exploring legal options to have the song removed from the video.