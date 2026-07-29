Ukrainian President's Visit to the US and Interview with Fox News

During his official visit to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to the Fox News channel, speaking about the current situation on the battlefield, achievements in the defense industry, and Moscow's attitude toward peace negotiations.

Zamin.uz Provides Zelenskyy's statements, closed-door negotiations with Donald Trump at the White House, and the most important details of the Washington visit.

1. "Russia loses 30,000 soldiers every month": The initiative has passed to the Ukrainian side

Zelenskiy noted that despite heavy losses by Russia, the war continues, but the strategic initiative on the front is no longer in Moscow's hands. About 500 local companies producing modern technologies and drones for the military industry are currently operating in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader noted that high-tech weapons and the ability to launch long-range strikes have fundamentally changed the situation on the front.

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with Fox News: "We want to stop the war. President Trump and our European partners also want this, but Putin does not. Russia loses approximately 30,000 servicemen every month. Despite such huge losses, the Kremlin does not accept any proposals for dialogue or a temporary ceasefire."

2. Long-range strikes on objects in Russia and Crimea

The Ukrainian army has significantly expanded its capability to launch long-range strikes on military and logistical facilities in Russian territory and annexed Crimea.

According to Zelenskyy, it is drones and domestic high-tech weapons that serve to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen and seize the initiative on the frontline.

3. Closed-door negotiations at the White House: Trump and Patriot systems license

Visiting Washington on July 28, Zelenskyy held a meeting behind closed doors with US President Donald Trump at the White House for over an hour. The negotiations focused on the following issues:

Patriot complexes: Obtaining a license for the joint production of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine;

Military cooperation: Lockheed Martin and technology exchange with other defense giants;

Diplomatic solution: Ending the conflict through diplomatic means and revitalizing the peace process.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy called the conversation "good and meaningful." Donald Trump also wrote on his Truth Social network: "It was a great honor to meet President Zelenskyy, the negotiations went very well."

4. Senator Lindsey Graham's memory and new sanctions law

As part of his Washington visit, Zelenskyy also attended the farewell ceremony for recently deceased Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine's most active benefactors in the US.

On the same day, the US Senate approved moving the bill on new, strict sanctions against Russia and Iran, prepared on Graham's initiative, to the next stage of discussion.

Key facts on Zelenskyy's US visit and Fox News interview

Aspect / Detail Details Visit date July 28 Main meeting Closed-door negotiations with Donald Trump at the White House (over 1 hour) Main topic discussed Patriot missile production license and diplomacy Russia's monthly losses According to Zelenskyy's estimate: ~30,000 military Ukrainian defense industry About 500 local technology companies Senate decision New sanctions law against Russia and Iran promoted

Events surrounding the war in Ukraine, high-level meetings in Washington, and diplomatic efforts remain at the center of world politics.

Immediately send this hot and analytical article to your friends, colleagues, and groups tracking international events!

How do you think the agreement between the US and Ukraine on the joint production of Patriot missiles will affect the situation on the front? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comments!