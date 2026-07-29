Ukrainian President's Visit to the US and Interview with Fox News

·58·World
Ukrainian President's Visit to the US and Interview with Fox News

During his official visit to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to the Fox News channel, speaking about the current situation on the battlefield, achievements in the defense industry, and Moscow's attitude toward peace negotiations.

Zamin.uz Provides Zelenskyy's statements, closed-door negotiations with Donald Trump at the White House, and the most important details of the Washington visit.

1. "Russia loses 30,000 soldiers every month": The initiative has passed to the Ukrainian side

Zelenskiy noted that despite heavy losses by Russia, the war continues, but the strategic initiative on the front is no longer in Moscow's hands. About 500 local companies producing modern technologies and drones for the military industry are currently operating in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader noted that high-tech weapons and the ability to launch long-range strikes have fundamentally changed the situation on the front.

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with Fox News:

"We want to stop the war. President Trump and our European partners also want this, but Putin does not. Russia loses approximately 30,000 servicemen every month. Despite such huge losses, the Kremlin does not accept any proposals for dialogue or a temporary ceasefire."

2. Long-range strikes on objects in Russia and Crimea

The Ukrainian army has significantly expanded its capability to launch long-range strikes on military and logistical facilities in Russian territory and annexed Crimea.

According to Zelenskyy, it is drones and domestic high-tech weapons that serve to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen and seize the initiative on the frontline.

3. Closed-door negotiations at the White House: Trump and Patriot systems license

Visiting Washington on July 28, Zelenskyy held a meeting behind closed doors with US President Donald Trump at the White House for over an hour. The negotiations focused on the following issues:

  • Patriot complexes: Obtaining a license for the joint production of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine;

  • Military cooperation: Lockheed Martin and technology exchange with other defense giants;

  • Diplomatic solution: Ending the conflict through diplomatic means and revitalizing the peace process.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy called the conversation "good and meaningful." Donald Trump also wrote on his Truth Social network: "It was a great honor to meet President Zelenskyy, the negotiations went very well."

4. Senator Lindsey Graham's memory and new sanctions law

As part of his Washington visit, Zelenskyy also attended the farewell ceremony for recently deceased Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Ukraine's most active benefactors in the US.

On the same day, the US Senate approved moving the bill on new, strict sanctions against Russia and Iran, prepared on Graham's initiative, to the next stage of discussion.

Key facts on Zelenskyy's US visit and Fox News interview

Aspect / Detail

Details

Visit date

July 28

Main meeting

Closed-door negotiations with Donald Trump at the White House (over 1 hour)

Main topic discussed

Patriot missile production license and diplomacy

Russia's monthly losses

According to Zelenskyy's estimate: ~30,000 military

Ukrainian defense industry

About 500 local technology companies

Senate decision

New sanctions law against Russia and Iran promoted

Events surrounding the war in Ukraine, high-level meetings in Washington, and diplomatic efforts remain at the center of world politics.

Immediately send this hot and analytical article to your friends, colleagues, and groups tracking international events!

How do you think the agreement between the US and Ukraine on the joint production of Patriot missiles will affect the situation on the front? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comments!

Volodymyr ZelenskyyDonald TrumpFox NewsWashingtonWhite House
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbek citizen fined in Russia for disturbing a lynxUzbek citizen fined in Russia for disturbing a lynxToday, 14:08British man sets record by eating 15 fish fingers in one minuteBritish man sets record by eating 15 fish fingers in one minuteToday, 13:54Severe forest fires in France turn over 100 homes to ashSevere forest fires in France turn over 100 homes to ashToday, 13:47Sixth Death Recorded Due to Dangerous Bacteria Outbreak in New YorkSixth Death Recorded Due to Dangerous Bacteria Outbreak in New YorkToday, 13:30Horrific Family Tragedy in the USA: Man Shoots Dead Wife and Six ChildrenHorrific Family Tragedy in the USA: Man Shoots Dead Wife and Six ChildrenToday, 13:22Father Who Anticipated Baby's Crying Surprises PassengersFather Who Anticipated Baby's Crying Surprises PassengersToday, 13:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital