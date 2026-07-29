One of the most surprising deals of the summer transfer window in English football is on the verge of happening. According to BBC, Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has been granted permission to undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge in London and is preparing to join Chelsea. The transfer of this experienced player is drawing attention because it sharply contrasts with the London club's recent strategy of focusing on young players, reports Goal.com .

Head coach Xabi Alonso, who recently took charge of Chelsea, has chosen the 35-year-old forward as a prime candidate to bring much-needed experience to a young and inconsistent squad. The player, who is also known for his stints at Manchester United and Arsenal, is expected to sign a two-year contract with the club after completing his medical in West London. The veteran striker is scheduled to travel with the team on their pre-season tour to Hong Kong next week.

A drastic turn in transfer policy

Having finished last season in a disappointing 10th place in the Premier League, Chelsea has been forced to tweak its transfer strategy. Internal discussions have acknowledged that the club's over-reliance on youth has prevented the team from competing for trophies. Therefore, the recruitment of a player like Danny Welbeck, boasting over a decade and a half of top-flight experience, signals a shift in the board's objectives.

While some pundits are questioning the signing of a veteran forward, Welbeck proved with his performances last season that he can still deliver at the highest level. Last term, he featured in 37 of Brighton's 38 Premier League matches and finished as the club's top scorer with 13 goals. He also holds the club record as their all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 46 goals in 176 top-division appearances.

Changes in the attacking line and squad clear-out

Danny Welbeck's arrival at Chelsea will trigger major changes in the team's frontline. The London club currently has six recognized attacking options, and the board is reportedly willing to listen to offers for some of them. In particular, the futures of players like Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu remain uncertain. At the same time, Emmanuel Emegha, who arrived from Strasbourg, could stay with the first team, but the primary focus is on shaping a balanced squad.