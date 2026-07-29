"Fake Cadastre" Trap: Individuals Attempting to Sell Hokimiyat Land in Kuvasoy Exposed!

The illegal activities of individuals who attempted to sell a land plot from the hokimiyat reserve using fake documents have been exposed in the city of Kuvasoy, Fergana region. A pre-investigation check conducted by the city department of the Prosecutor General's Office revealed a major fraud case committed by two citizens.

Zamin.uz provides information about this fake cadastre scandal, the details of the illegal agreement, and the recovered funds.

1. 32 sotix of land and a fake cadastre file

During the investigation, it was revealed that citizens S.G‘. and X.S., acting in collusion, gained the trust of citizen V.E. They promised to formalize a 32 sotix land plot, which was in the district hokimiyat reserve, as residential property.

To convince the deceived citizen, they illegally prepared a fake cadastre file and extorted 5,000 US dollars in fraud for these "services."

Official information regarding the case: "Citizens S.G‘. and X.S., acting in collusion, promised to formalize 32 sotix of land from the hokimiyat reserve as residential property, and fraudulently obtained 5,000 dollars in exchange for fake cadastre documents."

2. Funds returned and a criminal case initiated

During the investigative measures, a portion of the funds obtained through fraud — 2,400 US dollars and 7.2 million soums — was recovered and formalized as material evidence in a procedural manner.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against S.G‘. and X.S. under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with this incident:

Article 168 — Fraud;

Article 228 — Production, forgery, sale, or use of documents, stamps, seals, and blanks.

Investigative actions by law enforcement agencies are currently ongoing.

Key facts regarding the land fraud in Kuvasoy

Aspect / Criterion Details Location of incident Fergana region, city of Kuvasoy Suspects Citizens S.G‘. and X.S. Land plot 32 sotix (hokimiyat reserve land) Illegal scheme Preparation of a fake cadastre file Appropriated funds $5,000 US dollars Recovered funds $2,400 and 7.2 mln soums Criminal articles Criminal Code Article 168 (Fraud), Article 228 (Forgery)

It is extremely important not to be deceived by fake documents when purchasing land plots and real estate, and to carry out transactions exclusively through official state bodies (Public Services Centers and the Cadastre Agency)!

Send this useful and cautionary article immediately to your friends, loved ones, and acquaintances who are planning to buy real estate!

In your opinion, what additional control and warning mechanisms are necessary to prevent fraud in land sales? Leave your thoughts and suggestions in the comments!