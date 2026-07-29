Chain arrests in the SES system: Employees demanding bribes caught in four regions

During rapid operations conducted by employees of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office, several employees of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Departments were caught red-handed while receiving illegal money with physical evidence. Corruption cases committed in Syrdarya, Samarqand, Khorezm, and Namangan regions were exposed.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the rapid operations conducted by law enforcement agencies and the substance of the criminal cases.

1. Syrdarya and Samarqand: "Positive conclusions" for food products and workshops

Gulistan city (Syrdarya): A doctor's assistant at the sanitary department promised to obtain a positive sanitary conclusion for ready-made food products. He was caught red-handed while receiving 300 US dollars and 1.2 million soums .

Toyloq district (Samarqand): The district sanitary doctor demanded 9 million soums to issue a conclusion for an individual entrepreneur's bread production workshop. He was caught while receiving 400 US dollars of the agreed amount. The investigation revealed that he had previously received 100 dollars and 500 thousand soums through fraud.

Regarding the case in Samarqand: "It was revealed that the district sanitary doctor demanded 9 million soums in exchange for issuing a conclusion for the entrepreneur's bread workshop and had previously extorted money through fraud."

2. Khorezm and Namangan: "Tax" levied on those opening cafes and kindergartens

Urganch city (Khorezm): An employee of the sanitary department was caught while receiving 2.4 million soums from a citizen by promising permission to open a catering establishment and no fines for 6 months .

Namangan city (Namangan): A doctor's assistant of the city sanitary department was caught while receiving 1.2 million soums in exchange for a positive conclusion to open a non-governmental preschool educational institution. It turned out that this person had a prior criminal record.

3. Accountability before the law: Criminal cases initiated

According to information provided by law enforcement agencies, criminal cases have been initiated regarding all cases under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

Article 25, 168 — Attempted fraud;

Article 25, 211 — Attempted bribery (complicity).

Currently, investigative actions against these individuals are continuing intensively.

General table on illegal actions of "SES" employees

Region Employee's position Illegal promise / Service Illegally obtained funds Gulistan c. Doctor's assistant Sanitary conclusion for food products $300 + 1.2 mln soums Toyloq d. Sanitary doctor Sanitary-hygienic conclusion for bread workshop $400 ($100 + 500 thousand received previously) Urganch c. SES employee Permission to open cafe + 6 months without fines 2.4 mln soums Namangan c. Doctor's assistant (previously convicted) Positive conclusion to open a private kindergarten 1.2 mln soums

It is very important not to encounter corrupt situations when starting business activities and processing documents, as well as knowing your rights.

Immediately send this useful and warning article to the groups of your friends, business partners, and loved ones!

In your opinion, what measures should be taken to completely eradicate such corruption cases in the "SES" and supervisory bodies? Leave your thoughts and suggestions in the comments!