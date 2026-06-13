Official fired for using AI to erase waste

A civil servant in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has been dismissed for the inappropriate use of artificial intelligence technologies. He attempted to make it appear as though a waste problem had been resolved by using AI to edit a photograph of a trash-filled area.

It turns out that in mid-May, a user on the Threads social network posted photos showing that waste had been piling up for a long time in one of the courtyards in the Bostandyk district.

In response to this complaint, the district administration announced that the area had been cleaned by municipal services and provided photographs as proof. However, the social media user pointed out that the images had been artificially altered. The platform itself even labeled the photos as "content created with the help of artificial intelligence."

"They took the photos of the trash I posted, used AI to erase the waste, and presented it as the result of cleaning efforts," the user commented.

On June 9, the press service of the Almaty city administration issued an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that the civil servant who posted the image admitted to using artificial intelligence.

According to the administration, since the employee admitted his mistake, there was no need for an additional internal investigation. At the same time, his employment contract was terminated, and his service in the government body was ended.

Officials stated that the matter is considered closed and that no further disciplinary proceedings are necessary.

This incident once again demonstrates the consequences that can arise from the misuse of artificial intelligence capabilities.