Official fired for using AI to erase waste

·32·World
Official fired for using AI to erase waste

A civil servant in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has been dismissed for the inappropriate use of artificial intelligence technologies. He attempted to make it appear as though a waste problem had been resolved by using AI to edit a photograph of a trash-filled area.

It turns out that in mid-May, a user on the Threads social network posted photos showing that waste had been piling up for a long time in one of the courtyards in the Bostandyk district.

In response to this complaint, the district administration announced that the area had been cleaned by municipal services and provided photographs as proof. However, the social media user pointed out that the images had been artificially altered. The platform itself even labeled the photos as "content created with the help of artificial intelligence."

"They took the photos of the trash I posted, used AI to erase the waste, and presented it as the result of cleaning efforts," the user commented.

On June 9, the press service of the Almaty city administration issued an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that the civil servant who posted the image admitted to using artificial intelligence.

According to the administration, since the employee admitted his mistake, there was no need for an additional internal investigation. At the same time, his employment contract was terminated, and his service in the government body was ended.

Officials stated that the matter is considered closed and that no further disciplinary proceedings are necessary.

This incident once again demonstrates the consequences that can arise from the misuse of artificial intelligence capabilities.

AlmatyKazakhstanThreadsBostandyk
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Iran Fortifies Nuclear Facilities Fearing US SeizureIran Fortifies Nuclear Facilities Fearing US SeizureToday, 17:20Ancient whale graveyard discovered in the Indian Ocean: scientists are amazedAncient whale graveyard discovered in the Indian Ocean: scientists are amazedToday, 15:57Khamenei funeral dates announcedKhamenei funeral dates announcedToday, 14:45Final moments of a dying star captured in unprecedented detailFinal moments of a dying star captured in unprecedented detailToday, 14:34Fuel restrictions introduced in Moscow — what is the reason?Fuel restrictions introduced in Moscow — what is the reason?Today, 14:21Journalist's move for a photo with Shakira makes the internet laughJournalist's move for a photo with Shakira makes the internet laughToday, 11:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again