1.34 billion soums recovered in favor of an entrepreneur

·43·Society
1.34 billion soums recovered in favor of an entrepreneur

As a result of the full execution of the court decision, the entrepreneur's funds were restored, ensuring an important legal and financial guarantee for the uninterrupted continuation of their production and service activities.

The Bektemir district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau achieved another positive result in protecting the interests of business entities and ensuring the enforcement of court decisions.

Based on the decision of the Tashkent Interdistrict Economic Court, an enforcement document stipulating the recovery of compensation in the amount of 1.34 billion soums from the debtor organization in favor of the claimant LLC was received by the department, and enforcement proceedings were initiated in accordance with the established legislative procedure.

During the enforcement proceedings, appropriate restrictive and prohibitive measures were applied to the debtor's bank accounts, motor vehicles, immovable property, and transactions carried out through customs.

As a result of consistent and effective compulsory enforcement measures, the monetary funds in the amount of 1.34 billion soums were fully recovered from the debtor and transferred to the entrepreneur's bank account.

These enforcement actions demonstrate that the ongoing efforts to protect the legitimate interests of business entities, support them, and create a stable legal environment for their economic activities are yielding practical results.

The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau continues its systematic work to reliably protect the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs and ensure the timely and full execution of judicial documents.

BektemirTashkentCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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