Shomurodov and Fayzullayev on European Stage: Başakşehir Prepares for Historic Match

The leaders of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev have started the new season much earlier than others. Playing for Istanbul club Başakşehir, our legionnaires are actively participating in the UEFA Conference League qualifying stage.

Zamin.uz presents the team's decisive away return match against Finnish club Inter Turku, squad details, and the club's historical records in European competitions.

1. Return Leg in Finland: Başakşehir Needs Only a Win

In the first leg held in Istanbul a week ago, Başakşehir and Finland's Inter Turku drew 1:1. Now, the Turkish club will step onto the pitch in the away return match on July 30 to secure qualification for the next round.

The match at Veritas Stadion in Turku will be officiated by well-known Belgian referee Nathan Verboomen. Since the teams were evenly matched in the first leg, if a draw persists after regular and extra time in Turku, the winner will be decided via a penalty shootout.

Who Will Be the Next Round Opponent? The winner of this tie will face the winner of the matchup between Liechtenstein's Vaduts and Andorra's Atletic Club d'Escaldes in the next round. Since Vaduts won the first leg with a crushing 4:0 score, it is almost certain that the Liechtenstein side will advance.

2. Official Squad Submitted by Nuri Şahin to UEFA

Başakşehir head coach Nuri Şahin has submitted the squad list to UEFA for the Conference League matches. Fortunately, key Ivorian defender Christopher Operi has returned to the squad after his suspension ended.

Players included in the UEFA squad:

Goalkeepers: Volkan Babacan, Muhammed Şengezer, Deniz Dilmen.

Defenders: Jerome Opoku, Onur Bulut, Hamza Güreler, Christopher Operi, Emin Bayram, Ousseynou Ba, Michał Karbownik, Ömer Ali Şahiner.

Midfielders: Berat Özdemir, Onur Ergün, Olivier Kemen, Abbosbek Fayzullayev , Berkay Özcan, Umut Güneş, Güven Atalay.

Forwards: Yusuf Sarı, Davie Selke, Nuno Da Costa, Eldor Shomurodov, Ivan Brnić, Bertuğ Yıldırım.

3. Historic 70th European Night for Başakşehir

The upcoming clash will be exactly the 70th match for the Istanbul club in European competitions (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League) since the 2015/2016 season.

In the 69 matches played so far, Başakşehir has recorded the following statistics:

Wins: 26

Draws: 18

Losses: 25

Goals scored and conceded: 103:96

Key Facts About Inter Turku — Başakşehir Match

Aspect / Detail Details Competition UEFA Conference League (2nd Qualifying Round, Return Leg) Match Date July 30, 2026 Stadium Veritas Stadion (Turku, Finland) First Leg Score 1:1 (in Istanbul) Referee Nathan Verboomen (Belgium) Uzbek Legionnaires Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev Potential Next Opponent FC Vaduts (Liechtenstein) / Atletic d'Escaldes (Andorra) Club Anniversary Başakşehir's 70th European Cup Match

The performances of our national team leaders Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev on the European arenas remain in the focus of millions of Uzbek football fans.

Immediately share this hot article with your friends, colleagues, and football enthusiast groups!

Do you think Başakşehir can beat Inter Turku away and advance to the next round? Can Shomurodov or Fayzullayev score in this match? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!