Robots are begging for money in China

An unusual video, said to have been filmed in China, is sparking widespread discussion on social media. It shows a robot kneeling in a public space, using hand gestures as if asking people for money.

The most interesting aspect is that a QR code for digital payments has been placed next to the robot. This creates the impression of combining modern technology with 'begging.' The emotional music added to the video makes the scene even more dramatic, capturing people's attention.

This situation has surprised many users, leading to various opinions and theories. While some interpret it as marketing or a social experiment, others emphasize how rapidly robotic technologies are advancing.

At the same time, the purpose behind the video—whether it is an advertisement, an art project, or simply an experiment—remains unclear for now.