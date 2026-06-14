Military aircraft breaks into pieces during landing in India
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An An-32 military transport aircraft crashed while landing in the northeastern region of India.
According to official reports, 5 crew members died in the incident. The co-pilot survived.
Footage released by local media shows the aircraft hitting the ground hard and breaking into several pieces.
Rescue services are working at the scene. The Indian Air Force has set up a special commission to investigate the causes of the crash.
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