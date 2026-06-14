List of the world's most powerful universities announced

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its list of the top 1000 higher education institutions in the world for 2025–2026.

In the new ranking, Harvard University in the USA once again took first place. The top ten is dominated by universities from the USA and the UK. Specifically, Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge and Oxford universities, as well as Yale, Pennsylvania, and Columbia universities also secured high positions. The California Institute of Technology rounded out the top ten.

Experts note that the gap between leading universities and the rest is constantly widening. The main factors are scientific research and innovative activity.

Universities from over 60 countries are included in the new list. The majority are from the USA, China, and the UK. Countries such as South Korea, Italy, Spain, Canada, and Australia also hold notable positions.

Unfortunately, no higher education institutions from Uzbekistan were included in this ranking.

It is noted that criteria such as quality of education, graduate employment rate, number of scientific publications, and their impact were used to form the ranking.