List of the world's most powerful universities announced

·2·World
List of the world's most powerful universities announced

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its list of the top 1000 higher education institutions in the world for 2025–2026.

In the new ranking, Harvard University in the USA once again took first place. The top ten is dominated by universities from the USA and the UK. Specifically, Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge and Oxford universities, as well as Yale, Pennsylvania, and Columbia universities also secured high positions. The California Institute of Technology rounded out the top ten.

Experts note that the gap between leading universities and the rest is constantly widening. The main factors are scientific research and innovative activity.

Universities from over 60 countries are included in the new list. The majority are from the USA, China, and the UK. Countries such as South Korea, Italy, Spain, Canada, and Australia also hold notable positions.

Unfortunately, no higher education institutions from Uzbekistan were included in this ranking.

It is noted that criteria such as quality of education, graduate employment rate, number of scientific publications, and their impact were used to form the ranking.

EducationUniversitiesCWURRankingsGlobal
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

YouTube King MrBeast Becomes the First to Reach the Half-Billion MilestoneYouTube King MrBeast Becomes the First to Reach the Half-Billion MilestoneToday, 11:56Donald Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between USA and IranDonald Trump Announces Peace Agreement Between USA and IranToday, 11:43Videos of a little girl with a snake cause a stir on social mediaVideos of a little girl with a snake cause a stir on social mediaToday, 11:39A Momentary Mistake: A Horrific Tragedy in BrazilA Momentary Mistake: A Horrific Tragedy in BrazilToday, 11:25Military aircraft breaks into pieces during landing in IndiaMilitary aircraft breaks into pieces during landing in IndiaToday, 10:33Heavy rain causes flooding in AnkaraHeavy rain causes flooding in AnkaraToday, 10:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again