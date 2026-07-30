Chickens with artificial tails amazed everyone with their walk

An American YouTuber created a special artificial cyber tail for chickens. The device not only made the birds look like dinosaurs, but also affected their walking style. Wearing the cyber tail, the chickens held their bodies differently, making movements reminiscent of ancient dinosaurs.

Biologically, birds are considered to be directly related to dinosaurs. During the course of evolution, their bodies changed and their long tails disappeared. The weight of the artificial tail shifts the center of gravity of the chicken's body backward.

To maintain balance, the chickens change their posture and step with their feet differently than usual. As a result, their walk resembles the movement of dinosaurs.