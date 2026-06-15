Tragedy in Rio de Janeiro: Famous singer killed

·47·World
Tragedy in Rio de Janeiro: Famous singer killed

A tragic air accident in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has left music fans worldwide in deep sorrow. Six people lost their lives after two helicopters collided in mid-air. Among the victims is the famous American singer and songwriter Oliver Tree, as reported by Sky News.

It is reported that Oliver Tree was in Brazil as part of his world tour. The tragedy occurred in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes district of Rio de Janeiro. One helicopter carried five passengers, while the other was piloted by a single pilot. All individuals on board perished in the collision.

Among the victims, it was confirmed that a Brazilian music producer, an Argentine video director, and YouTube vlogger Gaspar Prim were also present.

Following the collision, the helicopters crashed into the parking lot of an electric vehicle dealership. This caused further severe consequences, with nearly 20 cars catching fire.

Local authorities have launched an official investigation into the causes of the incident. It was also noted that the identification process for the victims has been significantly complicated due to the intense fire.

The 32-year-old Oliver Tree was widely known for popular hits such as 'Life Goes On', 'Miss You', and 'Alien Boy'. His music is followed by over 11 million monthly listeners on the Spotify platform.

This tragedy has saddened not only members of the music industry but also millions of fans around the world. No official conclusion regarding the exact causes of the incident has been released yet.

Oliver TreeBrazilRio de JaneiroSky NewsSpotify
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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