Turkish President welcomes the agreement reached between the US and Iran

·29·World
Turkish President welcomes the agreement reached between the US and Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the agreement reached between the US and Iran.

He emphasized that this agreement is a necessary step towards ensuring peace and security in the region.

Erdogan noted the importance of refraining from statements, provocations, and actions that could increase tensions on the eve of the signing of the agreement.

The Turkish leader highly praised Pakistan's mediation efforts and expressed gratitude to the leaders of the US and Iran.

He also specifically highlighted the support of Qatar and Saudi Arabia for diplomatic initiatives.

Recep Tayyip ErdoğanTurkeyUSAIranPakistan
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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