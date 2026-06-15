In the global political arena, discussions regarding the continent's future and security system have returned to the center of the agenda. In his latest special video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy analyzed the defense capabilities of European allies and highlighted official Kyiv's role in this process. Speaking via his official Telegram channel, the Ukrainian leader assessed his country as the most important and integral component ensuring the security and stability of the entire European continent.

“It will be very difficult for Europe without Ukraine's experience”

In his speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyy focused on the geopolitical goals of official Moscow, emphasizing that Ukraine acts as a serious shield in protecting the continent from various threats.

The Ukrainian President's views on security issues: “If we take into account Russia's long-term goals and intentions — as Russian military bases are currently being established in areas near European borders, even in places where such bases did not exist during the Soviet era — this factor clearly shows that without Ukraine's military capabilities and extensive combat experience, it will be very difficult and complex for European countries in the future.”

It is worth noting that official Moscow regularly denies such allegations. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin firmly stated that the country has no intention of attacking or threatening European states. The Russian leader called such claims completely baseless and absurd, emphasizing that such statements are used by Western countries only for internal political purposes and to manipulate public opinion.

Through the special political analysis table below, you can familiarize yourself in detail with the negotiations on achieving peace on the European continent, the meetings in Berlin and Paris, and the positions of the parties:

Main topic of negotiations Proposal and date of the Ukrainian leadership Main reason for European participation Key conditions set by the “European Trio” Documents forming the basis for security guarantees Official response of the Russian leadership Ensuring peace and security on the European continent June 9

Meeting on ceasefire European countries suffering from drones (drone attacks) Vladimir Putin's agreement to a full and immediate ceasefire • Berlin (2025 agreements)

• Paris (2026 treaties) No intention to attack Europe, claims are absurd

Peace terms and European guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that European representatives must also participate directly in the important meeting expected to be held on June 9 regarding the ceasefire in Ukraine. He cited as a reason that not only the direct participants but also European countries are suffering serious damage and harm from the conflict, particularly from unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

In turn, the leaders of the leading countries recognized in the international arena as the “European Trio” have announced the main criteria for achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine. In their opinion, for this to happen, Vladimir Putin's agreement to a full and immediate cessation of military actions and firing is necessary first. Also, strong security guarantees that are “legally binding” under international law must be developed. European leaders have specifically noted that the high-level agreements reached between the parties in the recent past, namely within the framework of the Berlin (2025) and Paris (2026) meetings, should serve as a solid foundation for this guarantee system.

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