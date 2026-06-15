Lavrov: “Europe Started All World Wars”

·29·World
Lavrov: “Europe Started All World Wars”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sparked significant international debate with his latest statement. He claims that European nations played the primary role in starting the major world wars in human history.

Lavrov also criticized Germany for failing to adequately address the Nazi symbols and actions displayed by certain nationalist groups in Ukraine.

The minister dismissed claims that Russia is losing the war as “fanciful,” stating that the country has no intention of bowing to any ultimatums. According to him, the war continues and “all measures will be taken to ensure justice prevails.”

At the same time, Lavrov openly stated that he does not believe current European structures are capable of offering effective solutions.

These statements are causing various reactions among the international community.

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