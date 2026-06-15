Shock in India: Man has been living standing up for 5 years (Video)

Daulat Giri Ji Maharaj from India has been living without sitting for a single minute for five years to purify his soul and get closer to the god Shiva, reports Taaza TV.

He is following the ancient spiritual practice of 'khada tapasya'. According to his vow, he must live standing for 12 consecutive years. In Hindu traditions, such severe asceticism is believed to grant spiritual power and help one reach the divine.

Since starting this practice, Maharaj has never sat or stretched his legs. He even sleeps while standing, using a special support device to help maintain his balance.

However, years of physical strain have severely affected his health. His legs are heavily swollen and blackened, and his blood circulation has significantly deteriorated.

Despite this, he remains committed to his vow. Volunteers at the local temple monitor his condition, applying healing ointments to his legs and providing necessary care.

It is reported that Daulat Giri Ji Maharaj must remain standing for another seven years to fully complete this spiritual practice.