First Sensation at WC-2026: Spain Unable to Defeat Cape Verde

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First Sensation at WC-2026: Spain Unable to Defeat Cape Verde

The 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, eagerly awaited by millions worldwide, have kicked off. In the very first days of the tournament, fans witnessed a major initial sensation that will go down in history. The Spanish national team, recognized as one of the main and most powerful contenders for the trophy, failed to find the net against Cape Verde, a debutant participating in the World Cup for the first time.

27 devastating strikes by the 'Red Fury' proved futile

The Spanish stars, current European champions, maintained absolute dominance throughout the game. Luis de la Fuente's pupils launched exactly 27 shots towards the opponent's goal. However, thanks to Cape Verde's disciplined defense and heroic goalkeeping, they failed to achieve their goal. Thousands of fans visiting the magnificent stadium in Atlanta watched with great astonishment as the continental champions unexpectedly dropped points.

In the second match of Group 'N', where this encounter took place, South American representatives Uruguay will face one of Asia's giants, Saudi Arabia.

You can find detailed information about the lineups and key indicators of this historic match in the official match report table below:

Tournament and group stage

Competing teams and final score

Date and city of the match

Spain national team starting lineup and substitutes

Cape Verde national team starting lineup and substitutes

Players who received yellow cards

WC-2026. Group 'N', Round 1

Spain — Cape Verde


0:0

June 15,


Atlanta

Simon, Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella, Ruiz (Merino, 71), Rodri (Williams, 87), Pedri, Torres (Olmo, 81), Gavi (Yamal, 71), Oyarzabal.

Vozinha, Moreyra,


Lopes Roberto, Borges, Lopes Cabral (Paulo, 76), Lenini, Mendes, L. Duarte (D. Duarte, 61), Monteiro (Arcanjo, 79), Cabral (Semedo, 61), Livramento (da Costa, 61).

• Lopes Cabral (16)


• Pedri (90+3)

Heroism of the African discoverers

The Cape Verde national team etched its name in history by stopping a world football giant in its very first World Cup match. From the opening minutes, they fought relentlessly for every inch of the pitch. Even though Lopes Cabral received a yellow card in the 16th minute and came under pressure, the team maintained its discipline.

The final seconds of the match were tense. In stoppage time, Spanish talent Pedri was also cautioned for roughness. Nevertheless, the score remained scoreless, and the debutant team secured its first-ever golden point in history.

Regarding the situation in Group 'N':

Following this draw, Spain will be forced to seek only victories in the remaining matches against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to resolve their progression to the next stage positively. This mistake by the European champions has maximized the intrigue within the group.

Stay tuned with Zamin for the hottest news, unexpected sensations, exclusive reports featuring stars, and the most reliable sports information from the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico!

SpainCape VerdeAtlantaUruguaySaudi Arabia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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