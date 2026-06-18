Bear Eats Tourists' Food

·3·World
Bear Eats Tourists' Food

Tourists relaxing in nature in Turkey encountered an unexpected situation — a bear became a "guest" at their table. Hurriyet reported this.

It was reported that the incident occurred in the Munzur Valley National Park in Tunceli province. Tourists had organized a picnic in the open air. However, a brown bear, smelling the food, suddenly approached them.

Frightened by the situation, the vacationers were forced to leave the food behind and quickly move away for safety. After that, the bear comfortably approached the table and began eating the food.

Interestingly, the participants of the event managed to film the bear's actions from a distance. These moments quickly spread on social networks, causing wide discussion among users.

Experts emphasize that such cases once again remind of the need to take precautions when relaxing in nature.

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