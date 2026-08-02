First MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes history

·1·World
First MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes history

In Spain's regional parliament of Valencia, Mar Galceran has made history as the first-ever deputy with Down syndrome. She has been a member of the People's Party since the age of 18 and has accumulated over 20 years of experience in politics and public service.

Galceran stated that she wants society to judge her first and foremost as a person and by the work she does, rather than by her disability. Through her parliamentary activities, she aims to help expand opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, according to The Guardian.

Her election has been hailed as an important step forward for inclusion and the participation of persons with disabilities in political life in Spain.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

In China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterIn China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterToday, 17:23Guatemalan Man with Exact Shakira Voice Becomes Internet Star (Video)Guatemalan Man with Exact Shakira Voice Becomes Internet Star (Video)Today, 17:22Raccoon Stuck in Drainage Grate Rescued at the Last MomentRaccoon Stuck in Drainage Grate Rescued at the Last MomentToday, 17:16Slovenian President reported to have been in an accident while returning from vacationSlovenian President reported to have been in an accident while returning from vacationToday, 17:0013-Year-Old Boy Draws Attention with Unusual Idea: He Created His Own Language and Even Established a State13-Year-Old Boy Draws Attention with Unusual Idea: He Created His Own Language and Even Established a StateToday, 16:5790 and 95-Year-Old Couple Get Married After 64 Years Together90 and 95-Year-Old Couple Get Married After 64 Years TogetherToday, 16:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital