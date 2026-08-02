First MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes history

In Spain's regional parliament of Valencia, Mar Galceran has made history as the first-ever deputy with Down syndrome. She has been a member of the People's Party since the age of 18 and has accumulated over 20 years of experience in politics and public service.

Galceran stated that she wants society to judge her first and foremost as a person and by the work she does, rather than by her disability. Through her parliamentary activities, she aims to help expand opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, according to The Guardian.

Her election has been hailed as an important step forward for inclusion and the participation of persons with disabilities in political life in Spain.