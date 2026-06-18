Details of Historic Agreement Between USA and Iran Revealed

A critical and historic event has occurred in the arena of international politics, drawing the attention of the global community. On June 17 of this year, the United States administration disclosed unexpected details of a new landmark deal reached with official Tehran to the media. At a high-level briefing hosted by Washington, a senior government official presented the core essence of the document titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

This agreement is being hailed as one of the most significant steps toward easing the long-standing political and military chill.

Extinguishing the Fire: Military Actions to be Restricted

According to this official document, the two parties seeking mutual agreement commit to the immediate, complete, and permanent cessation of all military clashes and armed actions on all conflict fronts, including within Lebanese territory.

According to the requirements of this global memorandum, consisting of 14 key clauses, the Iranian side has agreed to rapidly dilute the reserves of highly enriched uranium raw materials stored in its warehouses or to reduce their enrichment percentage to the maximum extent possible. Official Washington emphasized that this strategic measure serves to completely eliminate Tehran's military capacity to produce and create nuclear weapons.

Through the following analytical political table, you can familiarize yourself with the main clauses of the Islamabad Memorandum between the USA and Iran and the obligations of the parties:

Main Directions of the Memorandum Guarantees of the US Administration Obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran • Military Sector and Security • Will stop attacks in Lebanon and other fronts. • Will immediately terminate military actions on all fronts. • Nuclear Program Control • Considers Tehran's nuclear threat to be eliminated. • Will dilute enriched uranium reserves or lower their level. • Economy and Sanctions • Will completely lift bans on oil exports. • Will reintegrate into the global energy market. • Global Logistics (Transport) • Supports the security of sea routes. • Will fully restore ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Oil Returns to the Global Market

In exchange for these peace measures, the White House stated it is ready to fully lift the ruthless economic sanctions it has long applied to the oil and gas industry and raw material trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Based on the guarantees provided by the American side, once this deal officially enters into force, Tehran will regain the right to export its petroleum products freely and without restrictions to international energy markets.

Furthermore, if the designated 60-day mutual negotiation period concludes peacefully and successfully, other additional economic restrictions imposed against Iran are expected to be removed. Representatives of the two states will strive to develop the detailed clauses of a final peace treaty with full legal force during this two-month period.

Billion-Dollar Fund and the Strait of Hormuz Issue

One of the notable aspects of this document is the proposal to establish a special financial fund of at least 300 billion US dollars to restore the Iranian economy and develop the country. However, this massive fund will be implemented only if a final comprehensive agreement is signed between the parties. The US government has strictly stated that it will not participate with its own funds in the formation and financing process of this amount.

Additionally, the issue of restoring the safe and full passage of commercial and military vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, considered a highly strategic waterway for international trade and global energy security, was one of the central themes of the memorandum. According to a US administration official, this agreement will not only ease armed conflicts in the Middle East but also create a historic opportunity to reintegrate Iran's economic system into the international financial arena.

President Donald Trump's Warning: "If not fulfilled, we return to strikes"

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump specifically pointed out that this document is not yet a definitive full peace treaty. The head of state emphasized that this is currently only a declaration of understanding, and if official Tehran violates any of the conditions, Washington reserves the right to resume military operations.

From US President Donald Trump's speech at the G7 summit: "This is just a memorandum of understanding for now. If the processes within it do not suit me or if the conditions are violated, we will return to the system of military strikes without any hesitation."

According to the latest information, this historic memorandum is expected to be officially signed between the parties on June 19 of this year. Following this, a 60-day official negotiation phase will start to create the fundamental basis for a final peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

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