Viral video: Boy immediately throws LGBT flag into trash

·40·World
Viral video: Boy immediately throws LGBT flag into trash

A video involving a young boy is sparking widespread discussion on social networks. It shows a girl giving the boy an LGBT flag, but the boy immediately throws it into the trash can.

The incident spread quickly across the internet, triggering various opinions and reactions. Some users interpret the boy's action as "expressing his own views."

On the other hand, some are reflecting on the boy's young age and what factors might be behind his action in this situation.

Despite being a short video, it has sparked various debates among the general public. No official comments have been made on this incident so far.

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