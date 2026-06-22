Ukraine Confirms Strike on Military Plant in Voronezh

It has been reported that a missile strike hit the "Sborka" plant in Voronezh. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the facility was attacked with high-precision cruise missiles.

According to reports, this plant was involved in the production of transistors, diodes, and microchips for "Iskander" and "Kalibr" missiles, radar stations, and S-400 air defense systems.

Alexander Gusev, Governor of the Voronezh region, stated that the plant's production facility was damaged and three people were injured.

The Ukrainian side emphasizes that this facility is an important part of Russia's military-industrial complex.