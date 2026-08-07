Manchester City Ready to Reject Barcelona’s Offer for Rodri

One of the most high-profile stories of the summer transfer window between the current giants of the English Premier League and Europe’s leading clubs is taking shape. According to SPORT, Manchester City have firmly decided to reject Barcelona’s initial official offer for midfielder Rodri. Although the Spanish footballer has agreed to join the Catalan club and approved head coach Hansi Flick’s project, a significant gap remains between the two clubs’ financial demands. Goal.com reports .

Barcelona’s management has reportedly entered interclub negotiations to sign the experienced midfielder and is highly optimistic about completing the transfer. The Catalans’ initial offer includes a guaranteed payment of €45 million plus €15 million in add-ons. However, Manchester City are firmly demanding €65 million for their key player and have no intention of lowering that figure by a single cent.

The Hansi Flick factor and Real Madrid’s withdrawal

The process of reaching an agreement between Rodri and Barcelona accelerated sharply after the personal intervention of German coach Hansi Flick. Last week, the coach spoke with the player by phone and explained his plans for Rodri’s future in Catalonia. The conversation played a decisive role in the player’s firm decision, and he opted to continue his career at Barcelona.

At the same time, Real Madrid’s chances in the race have declined. The Spanish giants initially also pursued Rodri, but their €40 million offer failed to generate serious interest from the player and his representatives. The player’s agent, Pablo Barquero, explained the situation in an interview with the El Larguero radio programme: "Because Real Madrid acted in a respectable manner, Rodri openly told them that he had decided to join Barcelona".

The transfer’s next steps and the parties’ positions

Manchester City’s management usually does not stand in the way of players who want to leave of their own accord. However, the English club are determined not to let the value of the 30-year-old be underestimated. If Barcelona sporting director Deco and the club’s management cannot fully meet the English side’s financial demands, the transfer could collapse and other contenders could re-enter the race.

Rodri and his representatives have meanwhile fully agreed the terms of his contract with the Catalan club. Everything now depends on whether Barcelona’s management can accept Manchester City’s financial conditions. The transfer is expected to remain one of the biggest storylines in European football until the winter or summer window closes.