Thieves Rip an ATM Out Using a Car in London

A video showing a theft in London is sparking widespread discussion on social media. The footage shows a man wearing a black hooded top and gray trousers tying a long rope to an ATM. The other end of the rope is secured to a car.

The car then starts moving, forcibly pulling the ATM from its position. The thieves dragged the ATM behind the vehicle and quickly fled the scene.

According to Haber, law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident. CCTV footage is currently being examined, while efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.