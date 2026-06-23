The Darry Ring jewelry brand has created one of the most unusual wedding rings in the world. Its main condition is that a man can purchase this ring only once and for only one person. Once the choice is made, the opportunity to buy a second ring is not granted.

The purchase process is not simple. The customer provides a passport and personal information, after which the couple signs an "eternal love contract." This document confirms that the ring is dedicated to only one person and is reinforced by a special certificate.

The system introduced by the brand is so strict that no one has been able to bypass it so far. Even after decades, it is impossible to purchase a second Darry Ring.

The price of the rings starts at approximately $1,300. Models decorated with large diamonds and complex designs are valued at $3,000 and above.

The brand emphasizes that the true value of a Darry Ring lies not in its diamond, but in its meaning. It is not just an ornament, but a lifelong promise, a symbol of loyalty and unique love.

Currently, Darry Ring is becoming popular worldwide as a symbol of sincerity, loyalty, and keeping one's word.