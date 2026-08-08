Whittaker Targets Guskov: Is a New Fight on the Horizon?

Another major fight option has emerged for Bogdan Guskov in the UFC light heavyweight division. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker mentioned the Uzbek fighter among the interesting names when discussing his next opponents.

The Australian star does not want to take small steps in his new weight class. His list includes well-known light heavyweights such as Magomed Ankalaev, Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov.

What did Whittaker say about Guskov?

On the Believe You Me podcast, Robert Whittaker discussed which light heavyweights he would like to face in the Octagon.

“I’d really like to fight Ankalaev. Jan has just lost, but I’d like to fight him too. Bogdan would also be a great option. In general, I’m ready to face any of the fighters mentioned above.”

At the same time, the Australian indicated that a rematch with Paulo Costa is not his priority. The reason is simple: Whittaker already defeated him at middleweight in 2024 and now wants to test himself against new opponents.

Whittaker is now at light heavyweight

There is one important detail here: Robert Whittaker is no longer a middleweight.

The 35-year-old Australian moved up to light heavyweight in 2026. According to the UFC, he made his debut in the new division at UFC 329 on July 11, defeating Nikita Krylov by technical knockout at 1:01 of the third round.

After that victory, the UFC’s official profile lists Whittaker at No. 12 in the light heavyweight rankings.

That means a potential fight with Guskov is now a completely realistic option from a weight-class perspective as well.

Guskov went five rounds against Ankalaev

Bogdan Guskov recently took part in one of the biggest fights of his career.

The Uzbek representative faced Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi on July 25. Guskov was originally scheduled to fight another opponent, but accepted the bout with Ankalaev on short notice after Khalil Rountree Jr. suffered an injury.

The fight went into the fifth round. Ankalaev won by technical knockout at 2:41.

Despite the defeat, Guskov’s standing in the UFC did not drop sharply after he went the distance into the fifth round against the division’s top contender on short notice.

Why is Guskov an interesting opponent for Whittaker?

This matchup is also notable from a stylistic perspective.

Whittaker is known for his movement, distance management and combinations. Guskov, meanwhile, is a powerful knockout artist capable of changing a fight with a single punch.

When the UFC announced Guskov’s fight with Ankalaev, it noted that all 18 of his professional wins had come inside the distance, including 13 in the first round.

That makes the theoretical matchup particularly intriguing: Whittaker’s speed and experience against Guskov’s knockout power.

Could the fight happen?

For now, the UFC has made no official announcement regarding a Whittaker–Guskov fight.

Moreover, it appears that the Australian’s first choice is Magomed Ankalaev. He also mentioned Jan Blachowicz and Guskov as options. Whittaker explicitly said he would not fight only his teammates, Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling.

However, the situation could change quickly. Whittaker is a new name at light heavyweight, while Guskov is one of the division’s most dangerous knockout artists. If the UFC matches them, the winner could take a major step toward the top of the division.

For Guskov, a fight with a former UFC champion after Ankalaev would be another major opportunity. For Whittaker, it would be another test against a naturally larger opponent with extremely dangerous striking.

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