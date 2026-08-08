McGregor expects a sensation: He predicts against Makhachev

·93·Sport
McGregor expects a sensation: He predicts against Makhachev

One of the biggest fights of the year in the UFC's welterweight division is approaching. Reigning champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against 28-year-old Irishman Ian Machado Garry, not a 23-year-old, and Conor McGregor has also made his pick ahead of the clash.

The Irish MMA star believes in his compatriot's chances. Calling Garry a “real beast,” McGregor said he could defeat Makhachev and become the UFC champion.

McGregor made his choice clear

Conor McGregor openly expressed his support for Ian Machado Garry ahead of the biggest test of his career.

“Garry is a real beast. I believe he will defeat Makhachev and become the UFC champion,” McGregor wrote.

This prediction is not accidental. From the very beginning of his career, Garry has made no secret of his intention to follow in McGregor's footsteps, and in his official UFC profile he said that Conor's rise inspired him to take MMA seriously. The Irishman's professional record currently stands at 17 wins and one loss.

What problems could Garry cause Makhachev?

Ian Machado Garry's main weapons are using his height and reach, controlling distance, and his mobile striking technique.

He himself emphasized these qualities ahead of the fight with Makhachev. The Irishman said his opponent had never faced someone so long and mobile before, and even stated that he was ready to test himself against the champion in wrestling.

Garry defeated Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates in his most recent fights. He has lost only one of his 11 UFC bouts, and that run led him to a title fight.

Makhachev, however, has prepared a different plan

But the reigning champion has also studied Garry's style closely.

According to Makhachev, the Irishman tries to maintain distance and stay constantly on the move. Therefore, the champion plans to apply pressure, drive him toward the fence, take the fight to the ground, and wear him down physically.

Makhachev has even stated that he intends to finish the fight within three rounds. His plan is to prevent Garry from moving freely and steer the bout toward the grappling exchanges where he is strongest.

When will UFC 330 take place?

The Makhachev–Garry fight will headline UFC 330. According to official UFC information, the event will be held on 15 August at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, USA. In Uzbekistan time, the main card will fall on 16 August.

This will be Makhachev's first defense of the welterweight championship belt. Garry, meanwhile, will enter the octagon for a UFC title fight for the first time in his career.

Will McGregor's prediction come true?

On paper, Makhachev is the favorite. His wrestling, ground control, and experience in major fights could pose a huge problem for Garry.

However, the Irishman's ability to control distance, his speed, and his unorthodox movement could change the course of the fight. McGregor appears to be placing his faith in precisely those qualities.

On 16 August, the octagon itself will answer all the questions: Will Makhachev prove his championship credentials once again, or will the Irish sensation McGregor expects become a reality?

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

Conor McGregorIslam MakhachevIan Machado GarryUFC
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