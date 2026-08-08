Javokhir Sindarov Finishes Second at the Grand Chess Tour in the USA!

·128·Sport
Javokhir Sindarov Finishes Second at the Grand Chess Tour in the USA!

The latest stage of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour series, held in St. Louis, USA, with 10 of the world’s strongest grandmasters competing, has come to an end. At the tournament, which featured a $200,000 prize fund, Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov put in a successful performance.

On the final day, the players competed in nine more rounds of blitz chess.

The Champion Was Decided in the Final Game

The battle for the tournament’s top prize remained intense until the very end. Indian player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Javokhir Sindarov, who had been in second place, faced each other in the final game, which determined the champion.

In a fierce and hard-fought battle, the game ended in a draw :

  • 1st place: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) — 23.5 points

  • 2nd place: Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) — 22 points (outright second place)

  • 3rd place: Wesley So (USA) — 20.5 points

Javokhir Sindarov Finishes Second at the Grand Chess Tour in the USA!

How Was the Prize Money Distributed?

At the end of the tournament, the winner and medalists received the following prizes:

Player

Country

Place

Prize Money ($)

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

India

1st place

$50,000

Javokhir Sindarov

Uzbekistan

2nd place

$40,000

Wesley So

USA

3rd place

$30,000

Evander Liang

USA

10th place

$7,000

Javokhir Sindarov Finishes Second at the Grand Chess Tour in the USA!

Top 10: Who Competed in the Tournament?

The St. Louis tournament brought together some of the world’s best chess players: Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan), Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Wesley So, Leinier Dominguez, Evander Liang (all USA), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Anish Giri, Jorden van Foreest (Netherlands), and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India).

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Javokhir SindarovRameshbabu PraggnanandhaaWesley SoSaint LouisGrand Chess Tour
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