Umar Nurmagomedov heads to Shanghai: Fight poster unveiled!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has unveiled the official poster for one of its next major and highly anticipated events — UFC Fight Night 286.

The Shanghai event will feature a clash between two of the strongest and most dangerous fighters in the bantamweight division.

Shanghai to host a historic fight

The main event will pit former bantamweight title challenger and Russian fighter Umar Nurmagomedov against Chinese fighter Song Yadong a favorite among local fans.

Date: August 29

Venue: Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China

The event stars’ statistics and experience

The main-event fighters have already established their names and secured their places in the UFC Octagon:

Umar Nurmagomedov (30): He made his UFC debut in 2021. To date, he has competed in nine fights in the promotion, recording eight wins and just one defeat .

Song Yadong (28): He has been competing in the world’s top MMA league since 2017. His UFC record includes 12 wins, four losses and one draw .

This clash between two elite fighters is sure to be intense and uncompromising inside the Octagon.

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