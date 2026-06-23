Kyrgyzstan Proposes Land Swap with Kazakhstan

The government of Kyrgyzstan has proposed a mutual exchange of land plots of equal value with Kazakhstan. This was reported by the 24.kg publication, citing Askat Alaghozov, the press secretary of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

It is reported that this project concerns an 800-meter section of road located in the Tokmok area of the Chuy region. The press secretary noted that if this initiative is implemented, it will create the opportunity to build a new highway. According to the plan, this will be a toll road approximately 150 kilometers long, stretching from Almatinskaya Street to the city of Kemin.

According to Askat Alaghozov, it is inappropriate to turn such issues into subjects of political debate and various speculations. He emphasized that such decisions serve to develop infrastructure and improve transport links.

It should be noted that this concerns the section of the Bishkek-Norin-Torugart highway running along the Chuy River. In some areas of the Chuy Valley, this river defines the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

At the same time, significant changes have been made as part of the state border demarcation work between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. In particular, it was announced that the villages of Chongara and Toshtepa have passed to Kyrgyzstan.

According to Askat Alaghozov, press secretary to the President of Kyrgyzstan, nearly 2,500 ethnic Kyrgyz live in these villages, which were previously part of Uzbekistan's Fergana region. Now, this population will have the opportunity to acquire Kyrgyz citizenship.

According to reports, under this agreement, the Kyrgyz side handed over land plots of equal area located in the border area to Uzbekistan. Additionally, the two states exchanged equal-value land areas totaling 236 hectares for the purpose of constructing a new road between the villages of Say and Tayan.