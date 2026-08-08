Lenovo prepares to unveil the ultra-thin ThinkBook Aeroblade laptop

Lenovo is working on a new device in its ThinkBook lineup. According to ixbt.com, the upcoming laptop will be called Aeroblade and is attracting attention with its ultra-thin body. The first leaked images clearly explain the origin of the name, as the device has an exceptionally sleek shape. Ixbt.com reports that.

Unique design solutions and ports

The model is so thin that engineers had to create a specially thickened section in the chassis to accommodate the USB-C ports. Although it is difficult to fully assess the device’s exact dimensions from the published images, its design is expected to mark a new step in the ultra-thin gadget market.

According to initial analyses, the laptop will feature a very large trackpad. The display diagonal is expected to be approximately 13 or 14 inches, indicating that it is aimed at users who prioritize portability and convenience.

Technical capabilities and performance

Lenovo has not yet officially disclosed the technical specifications of the new device. Nevertheless, based on the extreme thinness of the chassis, experts assume that it will use energy-efficient processors rather than the most powerful ones.

In particular, the model could be powered by Intel’s upcoming Panther Lake processors or Snapdragon X2 chips based on a Qualcomm platform. This would provide long battery life and sufficient performance for everyday tasks.

The official launch date and price of the laptop remain unknown. Nevertheless, Lenovo’s bold design experiments are certain to further intensify competition in the modern portable computer market.