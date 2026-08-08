Sony Is Bringing Its Legendary WH-1000XM4 Headphones Back to Market

·65·Technology
Sony Is Bringing Its Legendary WH-1000XM4 Headphones Back to Market

Japan’s technology giant Sony is preparing to relaunch one of its most successful audio lines: its wireless headphones. According to Dealabs, the popular model introduced six years ago will return to stores under an updated index and be offered at a much more affordable price. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This unexpected comeback is generating considerable interest among enthusiasts. The new version WH-1000XM4C is expected to carry this name and will fully replicate its legendary predecessor in terms of its core technical specifications. Experts believe this move will be another important step in the company’s efforts to adapt to customer demand.

Release Date and Pricing

According to source information, the renewed old model will go on sale starting September 7 this year. The headphones are expected to cost around 250 dollars or euros. That would make them significantly cheaper than the latest flagship models.

The device’s technical specifications are said to be identical to those of the original model. The only difference is that official documents list the battery life as 34 hours, compared with 38 hours for the original WH-1000XM4. In practical use, however, this small gap may be barely noticeable. The device will be available to buyers in three colors: silver, black and lavender.

Why Is the XM4 Model Returning?

Sony’s decision is closely linked to the current market situation and user feedback. The later XM5 model was not particularly warmly received by enthusiasts. Users specifically criticized its smaller drivers and the headphones’ non-folding design.

In addition, the latest XM6 models were priced at 450 dollars, creating a certain gap in the market. The return of an affordable, proven and successful older model priced at 250 dollars is currently considered a highly logical move, both financially and in terms of meeting customer needs.

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