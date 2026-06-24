Offering $15,000 to Work as a Bear

·53·World
Offering $15,000 to Work as a Bear

One of the zoos in China has announced an unusual vacancy that has caught the public's attention. According to the new job opening, candidates can earn approximately $15,000 per year for wearing a black bear costume and welcoming guests in an entertaining manner.

According to the announcement by a wildlife park located in Luohe city, Henan province, employees must walk around the park area as a black bear and interact with visitors in a unique way.

Interestingly, the "bears" cannot have ordinary conversations with guests. They are only allowed to make animal-like sounds. Speaking is permitted only in emergencies or when assistance is needed.

The vacancy is open to both men and women, and candidates are required to be over 18 years old and physically healthy. Working hours are six hours per day, with four days off per month.

The administration emphasizes that this is one of the most flexible jobs in the region. Employees can rest when tired, jump, dance, climb trees, or perform other interesting actions if they wish.

Additionally, not refusing food and drinks offered by guests is also included in the duties.

The zoo management says this job is suitable for both extroverts and introverts, as it does not require long conversations or formal communication with people.

After the announcement spread widely on social networks, the vacancy sparked great interest. In a short time, more than 100 candidates applied, and all vacant positions were filled.

ChinaHenanLuohe
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