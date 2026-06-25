News is emerging on the global political stage that could seriously and completely change the geopolitical situation. On June 24, the lower house of the Romanian Parliament — the Chamber of Deputies — approved a sensational bill on unification with the neighboring Republic of Moldova.

This decision could be the first official step toward the unification of two brotherly states under a single flag, a topic that has been discussed for many years.

Start without voting: What is the "silent adoption" procedure?

Most interestingly, this document was not approved through traditional debates and voting, but rather "silent adoption" procedure.

According to this unusual rule in Romanian legislation:

If a bill in the plenary session of parliament within 45 days is not discussed or officially rejected...

It is automatically considered adopted by that chamber!

SOS Romania This project, initiated by the party, passed through the lower house filter exactly in this manner. The bill proposes that the Romanian Parliament decide on the country's unification with Moldova and authorizes the government to immediately begin negotiations with Chisinau officials to formalize the unification process.

Maia Sandu's concerns and Russian pressure

This initiative is not only Romania's wish. In January of this year, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu also openly supported the idea of the two states uniting. In an interview with the British The Rest is Politics podcast, she stated that if a joint referendum were held on this issue, she personally would vote "yes" for unification.

The President's view: "In the current geopolitical situation, it is becoming increasingly difficult for a small state like Moldova to develop as an independent democracy and withstand external pressures, especially Russian influence."

Particularly against the backdrop of the war between Russia and Ukraine, unification with Romania is seen as a "Plan B" for Moldova to ensure security and enable faster integration into the European Union family.

Numbers and facts: Is the people ready?

The ties between the two states are already deeply rooted. For example, more than a third of Moldova's 2.4 million population also holds Romanian citizenship (passport). Furthermore, Romania is Moldova's largest trading partner, and Bucharest has provided significant help to Chisinau in reducing energy dependence on Russia.

However, opinions among the population are still not uniform. The results of the latest social survey conducted in March 2026 were as follows:

Country Pro-unification Against unification Romania 72% The rest Moldova 42% 47%

What is the next step?

Although the lower house "silently" approved the law, this is not yet a final decision. Now, this initiative will be submitted for discussion to the upper house of the Romanian Parliament — the Senate and the Senate will make the final call. If the Senate also adopts this law, the map of Europe and the political balance could change completely.

We will continue to monitor the situation!