Robot Waiter Fell Down the Stairs in Amasya and Went on “Vacation”

·99·World
Robot Waiter Fell Down the Stairs in Amasya and Went on “Vacation”

At a restaurant in central Amasya, Turkey, which had been serving customers for nearly eight months, Gayretli a robot employee encountered an incident that astonished the staff.

The robot was moving along a designated route to serve tables when it suddenly veered off course. Moving from side to side, it headed toward the restaurant’s exit staircase and fell down the stairs.

Restaurant representative Ibrahim Nuri Bagchuvan said they were very pleased with the robot’s performance. Commenting on the incident humorously, he suggested that the seasonal rush and workload at the restaurant may have caused the robot “work stress.”

“We love it very much. But recently, we encountered a small problem. It strayed from its duties and threw itself down. We didn’t understand what had happened either,” he said.

The company that manufactured the robot was then contacted. “Gayretli” underwent a technical inspection and was given three days off. After the checks were completed, the robot returned to work at the restaurant.

After a video showing the robot falling down the stairs spread on social media, users posted various humorous comments. Some jokingly suggested passing a law on “robot rights,” giving robots more rest, and even raising their salaries.

AmasyaTurkeyGayretliIbrahim Nuri Bagchuvan
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