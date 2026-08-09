Panda Imitating Its Caretaker Goes Viral on Social Media (Video)
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A panda at a zoo attracted widespread attention on social media after trying to imitate its caretaker’s movements.
The video shows the panda carefully watching its caretaker perform everyday actions and trying to repeat them in its own way. Its amusing and adorable antics amazed viewers and made many of them laugh.
Footage of the panda trying to imitate its caretaker spread across social media in a short time, capturing users’ attention.
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