Coca-Cola bans certain inscriptions on cans

Coca-Cola’s online service, which allows customers to add short messages to beverage cans and bottles, sparked unexpected controversy. Users discovered that the system rejected certain religious and political phrases while allowing other controversial messages.

An investigation by Fox News Digital found that phrases such as “Jesus is Lord” and “Free Palestine” were blocked. At the same time, the system reportedly accepted some atheistic and pro-Israel messages.

The company’s personalization service allowed users to enter messages of up to 18 characters. However, the system automatically restricted certain words and phrases considered religious, political, trademark-related or inappropriate.

However, the investigation found that the filter was not applied consistently. Some users showed that the system rejected even ordinary words, while other controversial phrases passed through the restrictions.

Coca-Cola attributed the issue to a technical problem. A company representative said that some features of the personalization service had been temporarily suspended and that the system was being reviewed.

According to the company, messages printed on cans or bottles undergo additional moderation before an order is finally confirmed. Coca-Cola said it would improve the tool based on consumer feedback.